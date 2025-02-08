HC rejects admissibility of govt’s plea seeking death penalty for sole convict

A Division Bench of the Calcutta High Court on Friday morning rejected the admissibility of the petition by the West Bengal government seeking death penalty for Sanjay Roy, the sole convict in the R G Kar rape and murder tragedy.

However, a similar petition by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) also seeking death penalty for Roy has been accepted by the Division Bench of Justice Debangsu Basak and Justice Shabbar Rashidi.

The Division Bench also observed that as the investigation agency in the rape and murder crime, only the CBI reserves the right to file a petition in the matter and the state government does not has any locus standi to file such a petition.

The hearing on the admissibility of the petitions by both CBI and the state government concluded on 27 January.

However, the Division Bench reserved the judgment on that day.