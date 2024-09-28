HC posers to sate on illegal assembly circular

The latest circular by the city police banning illegal assembly of more than five people in areas between Bowbazar police station, Hare Street police station and Headquarters Traffic Guard — between K C Das and Victoria House as sparked debate as Calcutta High Court on Friday questioned the state about the rationale behind promulgating such an order during the pujas.

The Single Bench of justice Rajarshi Bhardwaj asked the counsel of the state if such a ban is enforced in those areas, what would be the fate of the pujas being organized there? The state counsel replied that the proposed ban, which was a renewal to an earlier order issued in 2023, is done every 6 months, which entailed only an assembly of over five people in the radius of 50-60 meters between areas stretching from K C Das and Victoria House. The hearing would continue next week.

