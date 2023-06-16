HC orders Central forces throughout Bengal

The Calcutta High Court ordered the deployment of central forces in 22 districts of the state for security during the panchayat polls. A Bench of Chief Justice TS Sivagnanam and Justice Uday Kumar passed the order on Thursday. The court told the State Election Commission that this order should be implemented within the next 48 hours. In its earlier order, the Division Bench had ordered deployment of central forces in only seven sensitive districts of the state.

The SEC and the state government had filed a review petition of this order. The hearing in the matter concluded at around 4 pm on Thursday, with the Division Bench reserving its order. However, at around 7 pm, the Bench pronounced its verdict in the matter, ordering deployment of central forces throughout the state for the rural civic body polls.

While passing the order, the bench also observed that any further delay in deployment of central forces might result in further damages due to pollrelated clashes and violence. The Bench also said that the cost of deployment of central forces should be borne by the Union government.

The indication of deployment of central forces came at the beginning of the hearing, as Justice Sivagnanam expressed ire over the lapses on the part of the SEC. He also expressed anguish over the SEC’s inability to identify the sensitive booths. During the prolonged hearing in the matter by a Division Bench of Chief Justice TS Sivagnanam and Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharya, the Chief Justice expressed ire over the lack of necessary security arrangements resulting in continuing clashes and violence in different pockets during the nomination phase. “You have the scope for appearing at a higher court. But if you create a situation so that my order is not implemented, I cannot just remain silent. Section 144 has been implemented at different places.

The police should strictly enforce that,” Justice Sivagnanam observed. The Division Bench also told the counsels of the state government and the commission that if they are not satisfied with the earlier order on deployment of central armed forces, they have the right to approach a higher court on this count.