HC grants bail to suspended Jharkhand Congress MLAs

Calcutta High Court Division bench on Wednesday granted conditional interim bail of three months to suspended Jharkhand Congress MLAs who were nabbed with huge amounts of cash.

The bail is granted on conditions that they can’t leave the city, Rs 1 lakh bond has to be furnished by them and they have to appear once a week before the investigating officer. Earlier on July 31, the West Bengal Police arrested five people, including three MLAs from Jharkhand Congress who were earlier nabbed with a huge amount of money in West Bengal’s Howrah.

According to the Superintendent of Howrah Rural Police, these MLAs were earlier nabbed with huge amounts of cash and all these five people were presented in court on July 31.