HC fines state govt `5 lakh

Justice Abhijit Ganguly of Calcutta High Court has fined the state government Rs 5,00,000 while a review petition was filed today to recall an order issued by him at Jalpaiguri Circuit Bench of Calcutta High Court recently.

Notably, Justice Mr Ganguly had issued an order that both the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) would begin enquiry into a financial scam of the Alipurduar Samabay Rindan Samity Ltd in Alipurduar district, following petitions filed by depositors.

The Crime Investigation Department (CID) had started investigating the financial scam of the society following complaints lodged by the depositors. It was also decided the CID would hand the documents of the society over to the CBI and ED following the Court order.

Advertisement

Justice Ganguly imposed the fine for not complying with an earlier order of handing over the probe papers to the CBI. He also directed the state government to submit the penalty amount to the office of the Registrar General of Calcutta High Court within the next two weeks. The judge directed the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to submit all the documents and papers related to the probe to the CBI by 18 September.

He also cautioned that if his order is not implemented this time he will summon the state chief secretary to the court. Additional Advocate General at Jalpaiguri Circuit Bench, Joyjit Choudhury said: “We have decided to appeal before the High Court at Jalpaiguri Circuit Bench on Monday (18 September) for reconsideration both the orders.”

Today, an application for recall was submitted in Calcutta High Court for the order of a CBI and ED enquiry into the Alipurduar Samabay Rindan Samity Ltd scam. “We would appeal for reconsideration of both the orders of fine and CBI & ED enquiry,” AAG Mr Choudhury said. Mr Choudhury also clarified that the court had fined the state government Rs 5 lakh, and not Rs 50 lakh, as reported by some media outlets.