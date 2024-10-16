HC allows protest carnival, people join in large numbers

The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday allowed the representatives of the medical fraternity to conduct ‘Droh Carnival’, against the rape and murder of a junior doctor of R G Kar Medical College & Hospital.

A single-judge Bench of Justice Ravi Krishan Kapur has also dismissed the prohibitory orders imposed by city police for the protest carnival.

As soon as news of the ruling became public, the venue, where police had put up guard rails and iron barricades, tied with chains, the protesters burst into ecstasy.

Police, which had taken positions along the venue of Rani Rashmoni Avenue, thinned away gradually as soon as the ruling came.

A senior doctor, following the ruling, stated, “This ruling was always on as we were confident all along that we are going to organise our carnival in a peaceful manner because to hold rallies and meetings in a peaceful manner is our fundamental right, which the Supreme court too had upheld.”

Kolkata Police had denied permission to Droh Carnival, saying it would coincide with the Durga idol immersions, organised by the government on the same afternoon.

While dismissing the prohibitory orders by the city police, Justice Kapur observed that every person has the right to peaceful protest demonstration, and in the past too, the court has made similar observations.

At the same time, Justice Kapur directed the city police to raise a barricade between Rani Rashmoni Road, the venue of the Droh Carnival and Red Road, the venue of the idol immersion carnival, so that the two events were separated.

Before passing the order, Justice Kapur questioned the state government on what conditions the latter wanted to impose for allowing the two carnivals in a parallel manner.

However, the state government counsel kept on insisting that the Droh Carnival be conducted some other day.