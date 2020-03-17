To stop spreading of COVID 19 among advocates, litigants and the public at large, members of the Bar Council of West Bengal including Andaman and Nicobar Islands have unanimously resolved today to abstain from any judicial proceedings till 21 March.

The Bar Council shall convene a meeting on 20 March at 4.30 p.m to review the situation. The decision comes in the wake of a notification issued yesterday by Registrar General, Calcutta High Court in which several precautionary measures had been given.

The council has referred to the notice in its decision and has reposed faith and co nfidence on it. Earlier, during the ongoing session of the state Assembly, leader of the Opposition, Abdul Mannan drew the attention of the House to the scare of virus. Mannan, a resident of Serampore who travels on trains pointed out that it is difficult to maintain the specified distance from fellow commuters durng the travel to the city and return jorney back home.

Appreciating Mannan’s concern, minister for education, Partha Chatterjee said that the leader of the Oppostion have raised a valid ponit. Isolation bays for corona suspects have been set up and this is time to sink differences and work together to fight the disease, he said.