Havaldar Jhantu Ali Sheikh Makes Supreme Sacrifice in Udhampur

Trinamul Congress on Thursday expressed deep sorrow over the martyrdom of Havaldar Jhantu Ali Sheikh, a brave soldier from Nadia, who lost his life in Jammu and Kashmir, with Tehatta MLA Tapas Saha immediately visiting the family to offer condolences.

His sacrifice adds to the proud tradition of Bengal’s contribution to the nation’s security forces, as the state mourns the loss of its brave son.

“We pay solemn tribute to Havaldar Jhantu Ali Sheikh of 6 Para (Special Forces), Indian Army, who laid down his life in the line of duty during a counter-terror operation in Udhampur. A son of Patharghata village in Krishnanagar, he embodied the highest ideals of valour, selflessness, and service to the nation. In this hour of grief, our heartfelt condolences go out to his bereaved family. His sacrifice shall never be forgotten,” the party stated.

Several Trinamul leaders paid homage to the fallen soldier. Krishnanagar MP and Trinamul MP Mahua Moitra expressed her condolences, saying: “Havaldar Jhantu Ali Sheikh of 6 Para SF, Indian Army martyred today during an encounter between army & militants in Udhampur. He hailed from Patharghata village in Krishnanagar Lok Sabha constituency. God bless his brave soul.”

Highlighting the soldier’s humble background, TMC leader Samirul Islam reminded that the Bengal’s son, who came from the house of “a poor farmer” laid down his life for the nation with unmatched bravery. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his grieving family—we stand with them in this hour of sorrow. To those exploiting the brutal terrorist attack in Pahalgam for communal politics: let it be clear—terrorism has no religion, and terrorists recognize no faith,” he posted on X.

During his press conference today, TMC leader Kunal Ghosh said: “All of us, including the chief minister, express our sincerest condolences. We are taking all necessary arrangements in the matter. However, those doing vulture politics over religion, must repent for their sins. They should touch Jhantu Ali Sheikh’s feet and salute his bravery.”

The Indian Army also confirmed that Havaldar Jhantu Ali Sheikh made the ultimate sacrifice while combating terrorists in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday. Details of the operation were shared by the Army on X: “..,During the firefight, Havildar Jhantu Ali Shaikh sustained critical injuries and later made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty.”

“The White Knight Corps commemorated the fallen soldier’s bravery in their tribute: “#GOC #WhiteKnightCorps and all ranks salute #Braveheart Hav Jhantu Ali Shaikh of 6 PARA SF, who made the supreme #sacrifice during a counter #terror #operation. His indomitable courage and the valour of his team will never be forgotten. We stand in solidarity with the bereaved family in this moment of grief.”

The highest echelons of the military leadership joined in honouring Havaldar Sheikh, with Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi saluting his unwavering courage. “#GeneralUpendraDwivedi, #COAS and all ranks of the #IndianArmy salute the unwavering bravery and supreme sacrifice of #Braveheart Havildar Jhantu Ali Shaikh. His indomitable courage will forever remain etched in our hearts and #IndianArmy stands firm with the family in their hour of grief,” Additional Directorate General of Public Information, IHQ of MoD (Army), posted on X.