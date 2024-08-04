Habra BDO allegedly assaulted

The Block Development Officer (BDO) of the Habra block number II in North 24- Parganas district was allegedly assaulted by the Trinamul Congress-run Habra panchayat samiti pradhan inside the former”s office on Saturday.

The pradhan Ratan Das allegedly got involved in a heated exchange of words with the BDO, Sitangshu Sekhar, during a meeting held today to discuss issues related to floating of tender for some projects.

Mr Das allegedly abused Mr Sekhar and threw a water bottle kept on the table targetting the latter but it hit another person who was present in the meeting. Mr Das protested against the BDO bringing charges of irregularities in connection with tender selection process. However, the panchayat pradhan has denied the allegations of throwing the water bottle and abusing the officer.

