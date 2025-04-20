Guv shares phone number with violence victims

The bereaved family members of the father-son duo, who were killed by a mob during the violence that erupted in several parts like Suti, Samsergan, Dhulian and Jangipur in Murshidabad, requested the West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose to set up a permanent BSF camp so that communal tension can be prevented.

During his day-two visit to the trouble-hit areas in the district, Mr Bose on Saturday met the family of the two deceased Harogobindo Das (70) and his son Chandan Das (40) at Jafrabad in Samserganj area and assured them of all support and said he would take up the matter with the Centre.

The widow of Harogobindo holding legs of Mr Bose requested him to set up a BSF camp in the area for safety and security of locals.

She also said that they are living in the village in sheer panic and briefed the Governor how their houses and properties were damaged and looted during the clashes that broke out in the Samserganj area.

Locals in the riot-hit Samserganj also urged his intervention for restoration of peace and harmony.

Besides Samserganj, he also visited several other affected areas like Dhulian, Suti and Jangipur.

During his visit, several locals affected due to the violence, held banners demanding a permanent BSF camp in the area.

Three people died in the violence in Murshidabad district during protests demanding the Centre to withdraw the Waqf Amendment Act, which regulates Waqf properties donated by Muslims. Several houses belonging to the majority community were ransacked in the violence, forcing them to take shelter in relief camps in neighbouring Malda district.

On 11 April, the bodies of Hargobind and Chandan were found with multiple stab wounds in Jafrabad.

Three people have been arrested in connection with the murder.

Mr Bose also spoke to members of some affected families at a guest house in Farakka. Speaking to reporters, the Governor said he gave his phone number to the victims to talk to him “directly”.

“They (victims) want to have a sense of security and certainly some other demands or whatever suggestions given by them. All this will be considered. I will take it up with the Centre and the state for appropriate action,” Mr Bose said.

“I asked them to feel free to talk to me directly. The phone number has also been given. We’ll be in touch with them. Very effective proactive steps will be taken,” he assured.

Dismissing chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s request, Mr Bose visited violence-hit areas of Murshidabad on Friday morning.

When asked about the Governor’s plan to visit Murshidabad, on Thursday the chief minister urged Mr Bose to defer the trip.

She had said: “I would appeal to the Governor to wait for a few more days. The situation in Murshidabad is becoming normal with confidence-building measures. The immediate task is to work on confidence-building measures…”

“I am also not going there because people need time. I could have gone there, but then others would have also said they would visit. The situation is not conducive now. I will visit the district at an appropriate time,” she told reporters.

Meanwhile, a separate delegation of the National Commission for Women (NCW) met women victims in Murshidabad. The affected women sought an NIA probe into the violence.

“The suffering of these people is inhuman. These people are in so much pain that I am speechless right now,” chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar said.

On Friday, the NCW team reached Malda and interacted with women affected by the violence, which occurred in pockets of Murshidabad and south Malda between 8-12 April. More than 274 have been arrested so far.

Today, the NCW team met the family members of the two deceased Hargobind and Chandan at Jafrabad and assured them of support.

Affected local residents also urged the team for setting up of the BSF camp.

A delegation from the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) visited a temporary shelter camp at Parlalpur High School in Baishnabnagar on Friday. This camp has been housing families displaced from Dhulian since the unrest. The three-member NHRC delegation spoke with the families and inquired about the events that led to the violence and the current state of affairs.