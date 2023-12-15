Guv Bose renames Raj Bhavan gate after Tagore

Governor C V Ananda Bose, who is also the rector of Visva-Bharati University (VBU), has announced that the north gate of Raj Bhavan will be rechristened as ‘Kabiguru Rabindranath Tagore Gate’, paying respect to the first Nobel laureate of Asia, Rabindranath Tagore during his visit to his abode of peace, Santiniketan today.

The Governor arrived by train at Santiniketan today by Vande Bharat Express for his official programme, including an inauguration of a folk art and cultural festival organised by the Union ministry of culture. He visited the Santiniketan campus today, accompanied by the acting vicechancellor of Visva-Bharati University, Professor Sanjay Kumar Mallick. He even visited the sites where the new plaques were installed at heritage building sites after Santiniketan bagged the UNESCO world cultural heritage site tag and expressed his satisfaction. C V Ananda Bose also inaugurated a plaque installed at the famous Chatim Tala at Santiniketan.

He rested at the Rathindra Guest House in the afternoon and then visited the Rabindra museum and the Upasana Griha. “Gurudev is not only a pride of India but for the whole world, his works are recognised throughout the globe. I am happy to visit such a place which was so closely associated with Tagore,” said the Governor. The VBU has recently removed the controversial plaques installed by the former vice-chancellor and replaced them with the plaques as prescribed by the Union education ministry.

Governor Bose had also protested the decision of the previous VC Bidyut Chakraborty to omit the name of Tagore from the heritage plaques. Governor visits patients, accident zone The Eastern Railway has begun dismantling the overhead water tank, a portion of which had collapsed at Burdwan Junction railway station killing three and leaving 40 injured. Governor C V Anand Bose arrived at the Burdwan Medical College & Hospital and visited the wards, met the 37 injured, inquired about their treatment progress.

He also went to the Railway Station to have a glimpse of the affected zone. Governor Bose mentioned human error responsible for yesterday’s overhead water tank disaster at the Burdwan station. He offered Rs 5,000 per month assistance for an injured mother and child admitted at BMCH. He said, “The child’s mother pleaded that the child’s education is going to be affected after the disaster. So, I chose to stand beside the child by extending monthly Rs 5,000 for one year to support his academic expenses.”

Later, after inspection of the station, he said, “There must be some sort of human factors responsible for it. It has to be enquired into and remedial measures taken.”