Leader of the Gorkha Jan Mukti Morcha Bimal Gurung today threw a salvo at the present dispensation at the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) and the BJP, especially over the GTA’s move to conduct the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) for recruitment of teachers. According to him, the test, which was held yesterday, was “inspired” by politics.

Addressing a public meeting at the Montiviet Ground in Kurseong in Darjeeling today, Mr Gurung also alleged that the GTA had not followed the guidelines while conducting the test and that it was done without the consent of the state government’s education department.

“The examination was conducted just to play with the future of the hill students and to mislead the youths and people of Darjeeling hills,” he said, adding “the candidates appearing in the TET should now ask the GTA about their appointment and recruitment for the posts.”

Mr Gurung further said that a team of his party today met state education minister Partha Chatterjee in Kolkata and inquired about the examination.

“As per Mr Partha Chatterjee, he has no knowledge of the said examination being conducted and the test was held without their knowledge,” he claimed, demanding that the GTA make public the facts and details of the test.