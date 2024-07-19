Group Captain AL Kishore assumes command

Group Captain AL Kishore took over as the commandant of Embarkation HQ, Kolkata, succeeding Group Captain Pradeep Varshney, who relinquished command after a distinguished two-year tenure.

As a vital organization, Embarkation HQ, Kolkata, plays a crucial role in coordinating the movement of personnel and material for the tri-services in the entire eastern region.

The change of command ceremony marked a significant milestone, as Group Captain Varshney handed over the reins to his successor, Group Captain Kishore. The outgoing commander’s dedication and expertise have been instrumental in enhancing the organization’s capabilities, and his contributions have been duly acknowledged.

Advertisement

Group Captain AL Kishore, with his vast experience and expertise, is well-equipped to lead Embarkation HQ, Kolkata, and build upon the strong foundation laid by his predecessor. The unit’s personnel and stakeholders look forward to his vision and guidance in the days ahead.