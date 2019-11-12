To mark the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak, the chief minister Mamata Banerjee announced that the state government will construct a building that will serve as the Guru Nanak Memorial.

Addressing a congregation of Sikhs, ahead of Guru Nanak’s birthday, Miss Mamata Banerjee conveyed her greetings to “all the Sikhs in the world” and said Guru Nanak was not just restricted to a religious leader but also a world leader as he was the one who never believed in dividing people in the name of religion.

She added: “Hindus considered Guru Nanak as their guru and the Muslims, their Pir. He believed in unity. His teachings can never grow old but can only grow prominent in present and future times.”

The chief minister announced that she will ask the mayor of Kolkata, Firhad Hakim, to identify a land for the construction of a building at Kasba near EM Bypass, which will serve as the Guru Nanak memorial.

The chief minister said that this initiative is to mark the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak. There are roads in the city named after him and hence we want to construct a bhavan (building) too.

Miss Banerjee added that it is difficult to get the required land within proper city limits but that there could be space near EM Bypass.

“The state government will support the initiative in whatever way possible to pave the way for the construction of the establishment.”

She remarked that Guru Nanak had taught people to work for the welfare of humanity and we need to follow that philosophy.