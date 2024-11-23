Govt takes guard against Kanyashree portal

After a series of incidents regarding tablet money being channeled to other accounts, under the Taruner Swapna scheme, the state government has asked all the districts to put in place several technical safeguards to protect the money under the Kanyashree scheme.

As part of this effort, the state women and child welfare department, in a letter to the National Informatics Centre (NIC), which maintains the Kanyashree portal, proposed some steps to safeguard the money parked in Kanyashree accounts. It also proposes to use passwords properly and that the software in the portal ought to be an updated version.

The child welfare department has also suggested extra care in removing any trouble-prone or unauthorized software from the system.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, after the chief minister’s prod on naka checks, the state DGP, Rajeev Kumar held a meeting virtually with all the police chiefs of the districts. He is supposed to have told them to make naka checking a compulsory feature from now on.

Mr Kumar, as a source claimed, has also asked the all district police chiefs to launch a crackdown on the alleged persons found involved in illegal activities like pilferage of iron, sand and coal.