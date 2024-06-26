Govt plans sari outlets across state

The state government is mulling opening Banglar Sari outlets across the state before Durga Puja to encourage weavers.

The district administration has been instructed to find suitable land for the purpose. The district magistrates will submit a report to the chief secretary after identifying the land. Chief minister Mamata Banerjee has asked to open the outlets in every block. Good quality saris will be available at reasonable prices at these shops, it is learnt.

The first outlets will be opened at Dakshinapan in Dhakuria followed by New Digha.

Advertisement

A senior official said the MSME department will implement the scheme. Youths will get jobs at the outlets and he hoped that the outlets would cater to the needs of the middle class. The weavers will also be benefited by the initiative.