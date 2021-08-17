Govt goes online for building plans, trade license, mutation

The state government today launched a single-window online portal for sanctioning building plans, getting a trade license and for mutation in 123 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) within 15 days of the application failing which there is provision for financial penalty and disciplinary action.

The online trade license facility will benefit around 2 crore people while 1.5 crores will benefit from the online building plan facility. State finance minister Amit Mitra said Bengal will be the first state in the country to offer these three services online. The online service will relieve people from roving from one department to the other for necessary clearances.

One has to submit the common application form and an auto scrutinised engine has been customised for getting all the necessary clearances and fees will be generated automatically.

“Our department has conducted district-level training to manage the system. People can dial our toll-free number- 18003458241 for queries and we also have started a dedicated help desk and the mail ID is [email protected] There is scope for lodging grievances as well. It is a major reform in urban governance,” said state urban development Chandrima Bhattacharya.

Applicants need only two documents-identity proof and proof of ownership. As per the current system, building plans are to be sanctioned within 30 days, a trade license has to be given by 25 days and there is no specific time period for mutation. “At times, it takes three to six months for getting a trade license and a business can’t proceed without the trade license such delay hampers trade. It is a good step in the area of ease of doing business,” said state chief secretary HK Dwidevi. KMC and Howrah civic body have been excluded from the system.

It will be monitored centrally wherein senior bureaucrats can take stock of the number of building plan applications, pending plans and those that are disposed, and thus find out whether these are lying with local bodies for more than 15 days. Complaints can be filed under the Right to Public Services Act for financial penalty or disciplinary action against the particular local body if it fails to furnish a proper reason for withholding the plan. Applicants will be notified through SMS and mail about the loopholes for rectifying and reapplying