Govt meets diplomats, pitches for business in Bengal

The West Bengal government in partnership with FICCI, hosted a diplomats’ roundtable today in New Delhi as a prelude to the Bengal Global Business Summit 2025 (BGBS).

Amit Mitra, principal chief advisor to the chief minister and finance department and Chandrima Bhattacharya, minister of state of finance and Vandana Yadav, managing director, West Bengal Industrial Development Corporation (WBIDC) took part in the meeting. The 8th edition of BGBS will be held on 5-6 February, 2025.

Meanwhile, chief minister Mamata Banerjee held a meeting at Soujanya to discuss the preparedness of BGBS. Chief secretary Manoj Pant, home secretary Nandini Chakrabarti and other senior officials of the state government took part in the meeting.

In New Delhi ambassadors, high commissioners and senior diplomats representing over 42 countries took part in the roundtable meeting and showed keen interest in West Bengal as a vibrant investment destination.

Addressing the meeting virtually, Mr Mitra said West Bengal is transforming into a hub for manufacturing and logistics, creating jobs and enhancing exports. With forward thinking policies and dynamic leadership, the state is shaping a robust job intensive economy.

Mrs Bhattacharya said West Bengal offers seamless connectivity for international trade, abundant natural resources, robust infrastructure and a skilled workforce, making it a prime destination for investment across diverse sectors.

Ms Yadav made the opening remarks while Mr P Mohangandhi, secretary, department of industry, commerce and enterprises made a presentation showcasing the investment opportunities in West Bengal.

Diplomats from Europe, CIS, SAARC, Arab and Middle East, Africa, ASEAN, LAC, Oceania, North America, East and Southeast Asia shared their respective views on the possible areas of mutual collaboration to strengthen bilateral ties.

BGBS will bring together policymakers, corporate leaders, business delegations, entrepreneurs, academia and think tanks from around the globe to form strategic and business alliances. This is a unique opportunity to learn about the industrial ecosystem and business friendly opportunities in West Bengal. The summit will have plenary sessions, sectoral sessions, country sessions and B2Gs and B2B meetings. In 2023, a total of 17 countries took part in BGBS.