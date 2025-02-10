Govt forms committees to fast-track investment approvals

The West Bengal government has announced the formation of the District Level Investment Synergy Committee (DLISC), following the model of the State Level Investment Synergy Committee (SLISC), to streamline investment approvals and boost industrial growth.

A notification issued by the chief secretary Manoj Pant on 7 February stated that the SLISC will be chaired by the chief secretary, while the DLISC will be headed by the respective district magistrates.

Advertisement

The SLISC will serve as a single-window system to ensure timely clearance of investment proposals. To enhance ease of doing business, the state government has already introduced an online platform, www.silpasathi.wb.gov.in, for simplifying application and approval processes. The new committees will further expedite approvals and improve coordination among various departments.

Advertisement

The SLISC will include officials from key departments such as Industry, MSME, fire and emergency services, home, labour, land and land reforms, environment, finance, panchayat and rural development, urban development, power, public health, forest, tourism, public works, IT and electronics, law, police, and the Pollution Control Board. The DLISC will function similarly at the district level, addressing local issues and escalating matters to the SLISC when needed.

The initiative aims to provide a seamless system for approvals, reducing delays and ensuring smooth coordination between departments. Regular fortnightly meetings will be held to review applications and address concerns in real time. The government has set a target to grant all necessary clearances within a month, eliminating bureaucratic hurdles and fostering a transparent investment environment.