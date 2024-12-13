Govt directives to all departments on fund release for schemes

After the tablet scam where government funds were diverted to other accounts, the state finance department today issued directives to all departments asking them to exercise caution while releasing funds for different flagship schemes of the government to ensure transparency.

Through the 16-point directives to various departments, the finance department stressed on the need for transparency while releasing funds to beneficiaries.

Some of the key directives are to get the all minute details of the bank accounts of the beneficiaries vetted and verified by National Payment Corporation, an allied agency of the Reserve Bank of India before starting the process of releasing the funds.

Beneficiaries need to send their names, addresses and bank details twice to make a watertight case, sans any flaws on either spelling and other information for getting the benefits.

The beneficiaries need to apply online and no applications on paper would be entertained.

Special care should be given while verifying the said details so that any irregularity, especially discrepancy in names. If that be then it should be informed that every beneficiary should possess the bank accounts in their names.

SMS alert system should be there to inform the beneficiaries of the latest status of the said benefits.