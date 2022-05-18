Cash-strapped Kerala earmarks Rs 1.45 cr for police canines

Despite the state’s financial difficulties, the Kerala government has reportedly approved Rs 1.45 crore for the state police dog unit.

The Finance Department censure came after a letter from the state police head on May 16. The funds will be used to feed the squad’s 82 dogs from May 2022 to April 2023.

However, the authorities are baffled because, as of the last week of April, government payments over Rs 25 lakh from the state treasury are prohibited.

As a result, payments exceeding Rs 25 lakh require special approval from Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal, and only time will tell if the dogs will be able to eat without interruption.

Kerala’s public debt has surpassed Rs three lakh crore, and the state government is living on the brink of bankruptcy.

