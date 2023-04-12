Govt advisory to civic bodies after Met heat alert

In view of hot and discomforting weather which is likely to prevail from 10- 15 April, the West Bengal government has issued an advisory requesting people to avoid heat exposure and wear lightweight, light-coloured loose cotton clothes.

It has further requested the people to cover their heads, use umbrellas or hats. Drink sufficient water even if you are not thirsty to avoid dehydration.

Those who work outdoors have been requested to avoid direct sunlight from 11a.m. to 4p.m. Schedule strenuous jobs at cooler times of the day.

Those who work outdoors have been advised to increase the frequency and length of rest breaks.

People have been advised to consult doctors if there are signs of heat stroke, heat rash, heat cramps along with weakness, dizziness, headache, nausea and sweating.

The advisory said dry weather will prevail and meteorological conditions suggest that maximum temperature is expected to rise by 2-3 degrees Celsius during the next five days.

Hot and discomfort level is very likely in the next five days and elderly people with chronic diseases have been advised to stay indoors during the day and parents are requested not to take the infants during the day between 11am and 4pm.

State government has instructed all the civic bodies to take appropriate steps to combat the hot and humid weather that is going to persist between 10-15 April.

Accordingly, New Town Kolkata Development Authority (NKDA) has taken steps to ensure that all the water ATMs work well. A water camp will be set up in Sector V, the state’s biggest IT hub where thousands of people come from Kolkata and neighbouring districts. Water will be kept in earthen pitchers so that it remains both cool and hygienic.