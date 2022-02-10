Governor’s fresh demand for info from state govt

Amid the prevailing rift between the West Bengal government and Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, the latter has now sought information from the former regarding purchases made during the pandemic period, Pegasus Enquiry Commission, BGBS, Bengal Aerotropolis Project, Gorkhaland Territorial Administration, MAA Canteen and State Finance Commission.

He also sought information on the expenses towards funds spent out of the Consolidated fund of the State for making print and electronic advertisements on behalf of the state government, including expenses relating to ‘antiCAA’ and the details about the lease agreement with the private company in connection with chartering/leasing of a private plane.

The Governor contended that though the state government asserts ”commitment to the Constitution”, in practice, there has been continually and serially extreme transgressions of constitutional prescriptions, justifying the National Human Rights Commission’s observation that in the state there is “Law of the ruler, not rule of law.”

He asserted that it is undoubtedly the constitutional duty of the chief minister “to furnish such information relating to the administration of the affairs of the State and proposals for legislation as the Governor may call for. No information can be screened from the Governor once he seeks the same. Any failure would indicate that “state government is unable to function according to Constitutional provisions”.

He said he was concerned over the state government’s silence on the alleged culpable fiscal irregularities indicating alleged scams of thousands of crores. Mr Dhankhar took a dig at the state government for not sharing information relating to the state’s Pegasus Enquiry Commission on the pretext of the matter being sub-judice.

He maintained that the excuse of the state government doesn’t hold water since the proceedings before the Supreme Court does not afford the government any reprieve in the matter of performing its Constitutional “duty” under Article 167 – “to communicate to the Governor of the State all decisions of the Council of Ministers relating to the administration of the affairs of the State.to furnish such information relating to the administration of the affairs of the State …as the Governor may call for”