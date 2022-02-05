Governor jibe prompts resolution response

Aday after chief minister Mamata Banerjee reprimanded East Midnapore SP in an administrative meeting for “lax” action, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, who is at loggerheads with the state government on multiple issues wasted no time in seizing the opportunity and attacked the chief minister on Twitter for delivering a ‘body- blow’ to the state police through her reproach to the police officer in full media glare.

Partha Chatterjee, state minister for Parliamentary affairs in an apparent retaliation, announced that the government would bring a “resolution” against the Governor in the Assembly during the upcoming budget session.

Earlier, Dhankhar, who was blocked by the chief minister on twitter. and was likened to a herd of horses by Banerjee, today wrote in a tweet” “ What a worrisome scenario! CM Mamata Banerjee in full media glare pulls up Purba Medinipore SP by asking did Governor call you? is a serious issue needing focused reflection. Unfortunate, a spinal blow by CM to Police”.

Hitting back, Partha Chatterjee, the state minister for Parliamentary affairs said, “It could be easily discernible whose backbone is straight and it is he who was constantly engaged in instigating police against an elected government of the state. The government will bring a resolution against the Governor in the Assembly in the upcoming budget session”.

Firhad Hakim, mayor and the state transport minister said that being the executive head of the state, chief minister Mamata Banerjee was at liberty and commands authority to “counsel” anybody if the situation demanded.

Meanwhile, Jayprakash Majumdar, the BJP rebel and who was temporarily suspended by the party pitched in with a jab at the Governor on Twitter, saying, “Does our beloved West Bengal benefit from your confrontations with the state administration? Are Media and Tweets viable means for resolving such disputes? Isn’t your stand actually providing sympathy the ruling government? People expects statesmanship from a Governor”, the suspended leader said.