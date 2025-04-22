Governor C V Ananda Bose admitted to hospital

Governor C V Ananda Bose was admitted to the Eastern Command Hospital in the city on Monday showing symptoms of chest pain and discomfort, according to sources at Raj Bhawan.

He was taken to the hospital in the Alipore area around 10 a.m.

Doctors attended to Mr Bose soon after he was rushed to the hospital. He underwent several pathological and radiological investigations like ECG, echocardiogram etc.

According to sources, Raj Bhawan contacted Prof (Dr) Saroj Mondal, senior cardiologist at SSKM Hospital soon after Mr Bose fell ill with sudden cardiac pain. Prof Mondal rushed to Raj Bhawan and gave him emergency medical treatment to stabilise his condition. Prof Mondal then took the Governor to the Command Hospital.

Sources requesting anonymity said that the Governor may undergo bypass surgery. Doctors at the Eastern Command Hospital were in touch with cardiologists and cardiothoracic experts of a premier private hospital along the EM Bypass and discussed the next course of treatment.

Some cardiothoracic experts of the private healthcare unit visited Mr Bose to take stock of his health condition, sources said.

He may be shifted to the private hospital on Tuesday.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee paid a visit to Bose at the hospital before leaving for Salboni in East Midnapore today to participate in the foundation stone laying ceremony of the 1,600 MW power plant of JSW.

“I visited the Governor at the Command Hospital since he fell sick suddenly. I have directed my chief secretary to take necessary steps in this regard,” Miss Banerjee told reporters before boarding her helicopter at Dumurjola helipad in Howrah.

An official at the Raj Bhawan said Bose had complained of chest congestion after returning from riot-hit Murshidabad district on Saturday.

The Governor also visited a temporary relief camp at the Murshidabad-adjacent Malda district, where the people displaced by the communal violence at Murshidabad are currently being housed.

The Governor had claimed he would send a detailed report on his findings to the Union government and also take up the matter with the chief minister.