Goods train derailment in Malda disrupts rail services

A goods train derailed at Kumedpur railway station in Malda district, under the Katihar division of the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), at 10.45am today.

The derailment has significantly disrupted train operations on the New Jalpaiguri-Malda Town-Katihar sections.

As a consequence, several important trains have been cancelled, diverted, short-terminated, or regulated, according to NFR chief public relations officer (CPRO) Sabyasachi De.

The Balurghat-Siliguri Junction Intercity Express and the Malda Town–New Jalpaiguri Intercity Express, both scheduled to commence their journeys on 9 August have been cancelled.

In response to the disruption, NFR authorities have diverted several trains, including, Howrah–New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express, Sabroom–Sealdah Kanchenjungha Express, Haldibari–Kolkata Intercity Express, Kamakhya–Puri Express, Delhi–Alipurduar Junction Mahananda Express.

These trains will now operate via Katihar. Additionally, the Radhikapur–Katihar–Radhikapur Passenger Special will be diverted via Dandkhora and Mukuria.

The New Jalpaiguri–Howrah Vande Bharat Express, commencing its journey on 9 August, will depart from New Jalpaiguri at 5pm instead of the scheduled 3pm, as confirmed by CPRO De.

Several trains have also been partially terminated and cancelled.

The New Jalpaiguri–Malda Town Intercity Express will be short-terminated at Khurial and will not run between Khurial and Malda Town. The Siliguri Junction–Balurghat Intercity Express will be short-terminated at Dalkhola and will not run between Dalkhola and Balurghat.

Similarly, the Siliguri Junction–Malda Court DEMU will be short-terminated at Kishanganj and will not operate between Kishanganj and Malda Court. The Malda Court–Siliguri Junction DEMU will be short-terminated at Kumedpur Junction and will not run between Kumedpur Junction and Siliguri Junction.

Additionally, the following trains have been regulated: Sealdah–Sabroom Kanchenjungha Express, Howrah Junction–Radhikapur Kulik Express,Sealdah–Jagiroad AC Special. These trains will be regulated at Malda Town.

Railway authorities are working to restore normal operations as soon as possible. Passengers are advised to check the status of their trains before travelling.