GNLF sets Centre April 2025 deadline to fulfil promises

The president of the Gorkha National Liberation Front (GNLF), Mann Ghisingh, has given a deadline of 5 April, 2025 to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the central government to fulfil their promises to the Gorkha community in north Bengal.

Mr Ghisingh stated that the Gorkhas have been waiting for a long time and are currently dissatisfied with the situation.

He also announced that the GNLF will begin hoisting black flags as a form of protest in various areas inhabited by Gorkhas.

This decision was made after paying respect to the martyrs at Longview Tea Estate near Kurseong.

Mr Ghisingh expressed disappointment that despite hoping for good news from the Centre before 2026, he is giving the BJP until 5 April 2025 to fulfil their promises.

This date holds significance as it marks the day when his late father Subhas Ghisingh first used the term “Gorkhaland” during the establishment of GNLF.

Every year on 27 July, the Gorkha community observes “Martyrs’ Day” in memory of those who sacrificed their lives during an intense agitation for Gorkhaland in 1986, when central forces opened fire on GNLF protestors in Kalimpong town, resulting in 13 casualties.

According to him, these martyrs’ dreams of a separate state have not been fulfilled and it is time for BJP to deliver on their promises.

Referring to previous elections where BJP won with support from regional parties including GNLF, Ghisingh reminded them of their pledge to provide a permanent political solution (PPS) for a separate state and grant Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to 11 Gorkha communities.

He also expressed concern over lack of unity within the Gorkha community, which has led to this current situation. In protest, Ghisingh plans to travel extensively and hoist black flags in villages, tea gardens, and other areas.

The community’s leader, Mr Ghisingh, urged the BJP government to fulfil their promises made to the Gorkhas, including granting Scheduled Tribe status to 11 Gorkha communities and providing a ‘Permanent Political Solution’ (PPS).

He also expressed his disappointment with the lack of unity within the Gorkha community and announced plans to protest by hoisting black flags in various regions. Mr Ghisingh reminded MP Raju Bista of his responsibility to work towards fulfilling the aspirations of the Gorkhas, rather than just focusing on development projects.

He called on all political parties to come together and support this cause, while also urging Raju Bista to act as a bridge between the central government and the Gorkhas.