Girl stabbed to death

A jilted lover stabbed a teenage girl to death in a running bus in Katwa in East Burdwan today.

The assailant stabbed multiple times, which caused grave wounds on the right side of her throat that caused her to succumb before being shifted to the hospital.

Babu Sheikh, the accused, however, managed to slip out from the crowded bus after killing the girl, the police said. He works as a masonry help.

Advertisement

Arshida Khatun (14) of Haripur, near Katwa town was traveling in a passenger bus from Katwa with her aunt. Babu, equipped with a knife also had boarded the same bus and suddenly attacked the victim after the bus crossed Komorpur railway station in Ketugram and jumped out of the bus and vanished immediately. The police came to know that Babu was rejected by the victim.