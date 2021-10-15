Ghoshal Bari Puja: Residents reminisce days of idol immersion on boats as they embrace the new

The historic Ghoshal Bari Durga Puja in Konnagar that dates back to the rule of the Mughal Emperor Akbar, today once again garnered the attention of the people who recalled with much nostalgia the long-forgotten traditional way of boat immersion this zamindar family used to earlier adhere to.

It was more than five centuries ago that the Mughal emperor issued a ‘Panja’- a certificate recognizing the Zamindar status of the Ghosal family of Konnagar. It is said that Akbar had asked the Ghosal family to conduct the Durga Puja in a ‘Barwari’ style- one that is open to the public. Over the years, the puja drew visitors from all walks of the society, irrespective of caste and creed. What makes this puja more special is the repeated interest of successive rulers in ensuring that it continues without hassle.

The Britishers had shown equal interest in the traditional Durga puja of Ghosal Bari and had sanctioned Rs. 750 as a fund so the traditional puja continues. Prabir Ghosal, one of the family members, said that the family still has in their possession the 750 rupee note handed over to them by the Britishers. Here, the idol of the goddess Durga is created and carved out in the Thakur Dalan (a big courtyard) of the zamindar bari.

A shadow of gloom today was apparent as people bid their farewell to the goddess as the idol was taken for immersion. Konnagar residents gathered to watch the immersion ceremony and recalled the traditional way of how the idol used to be immersed before.

Residents recalled that the base structure of the idol used to be balanced on the edge of two boats which then sailed to the middle of the Hooghly River where they slowly drifted apart, leading the idol to find its way into the river.

Mr Ghoshal said that due to various unavoidable reasons, the traditional way of immersion on two boats could not be carried on but pointed out that as per traditions, the Ghoshal Bari Durga was the first to set out for immersion followed by the rest of the pujas.