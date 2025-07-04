Genesis Hospital celebrates Doctor’s Day

The Doctors’ Day was celebrated in collaboration with Rotary Club of Benevolence and Kotak Mahindra Bank at Genesis Hospital Kasba.

The theme was aligned with the pertinent and pressing issues within the medical community that is “Behind the Mask: Who Heals the Healer?” The poignant phrase underscores the overlooked mental health conditions of doctors who are the caregivers for others but tend to neglect their emotional wellbeing.

The hospital honoured our doctors, the healers behind the masks not just today but everyday when the doctors tirelessly take care of patients.

A private Hospital, it is run by directors Dr Purnendu Roy and Dr Olivia Dunlop along with CEO Simon Dunlop. The hospital has nearly 100 per cent success rate in its surgeries, treatments and procedures with 100 beds, four operation theatres, ICU, NICU, pharmacy, pathology and diagnostics.

The programme was conducted by giving respect and wholehearted tribute to Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy whose birth and death anniversary are on the same day.