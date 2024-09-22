Galloping trains to stop at all stations during Puja days

As Durga Puja is round the corner and the pre-puja crowd is already swelling with every passing day, the Sealdah Division is gearing up to handle the enormous footfall during the festive day.

Aiming to accommodate a huge festive rush during the upcoming Durga Puja, the Sealdah division authorities have decided to provide stoppages of galloping trains at all stations in all sections during Puja days from 9-12 October. The authorities are also to critically monitor the punctuality of train movements at the apex level during Puja days.

The decision was taken during a high level meeting to make arrangements for controlling the massive crowd expected during puja days and facilitating them with proper transportation for visiting pandals. A crucial issue that poses a threat in train movements in some pockets is the puja pandals close to tracks. According to the divisional railway sources, there are 50 puja pandals, which are allegedly constructed within 10 to 20 meters from the railway track. According to official sources, huge crowds at these pandals are a potential threat to the safety and security of train operations. Considering the situation, the Sealdah division authorities have decided to deploy a special RPF contingent at such places in coordination with local police authority, to manage the crowd. The Sealdah Division authorities are also considering restricting trolley movements at Sealdah station during peak hours from 6 pm to 5 am during puja days.

Advertisement

Apart from this, the divisional railway has decided to specially monitor train indication system and passenger address system at stations like Sealdah, Bidhannagar, Dum Dum, Naihati, Ballygunge, Sonarpur, Kolkata, Kanchrapara, Barrackpur, Majherhat, Krishnanagar and so on.