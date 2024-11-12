FSSAI asks FBOs to implement proper training programmes for delivery personnel

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) on Tuesday asked Food Business operators (FBOs) to implement proper training programmes for delivery personnel, empowering them with essential food safety and hygiene protocols.

The direction was issued by FSSAI CEO G Kamala Vardhana Rao during a meeting with e-commerce FBOs to ensure safe food handling at every level.

The CEO emphasised the importance of delivering food items and non-food items separately to the consumers to avoid potential contamination.

The e-commerce FBOs were asked to adopt practices to ensure minimum shelf life of 30 per cent or 45 days before expiry at the time of delivery to the consumer.

Cautioning the FBOs against making unsupported claims online, the CEO said, “This would prevent misleading information and protect consumers’ right to accurate product details.”

He highlighted the pivotal role of online platforms in protecting consumer health and promoting transparency.

The CEO reiterated that no FBO can operate on any e-commerce platform without a valid FSSAI licence or registration, emphasising the critical need for regulatory compliance.

He said that any product claims made on e-commerce platforms must align with the information provided on the product labels and in adherence to FSSAI’s Labelling and Display Regulations.

The meeting was attended by over 200 participants, both physically and virtually, from across the country, underscoring the significant commitment to strengthening food safety standards within the e-commerce sector.