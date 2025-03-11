Fresh petition in Calcutta HC over police excesses

A fresh petition at a division Bench of the Calcutta High Court was filed on Monday alleging police excesses against the students of Kolkata’s iconic Jadavpur University (JU) in the 1 March ruckus case.

Two students were hospitalised after being “allegedly and deliberately” hit by the vehicle of education minister Bratya Basu on the university premises.

The fresh petition has been filed at the same single judge bench of Justice Tirthankar Ghosh, which had last week, while hearing a similar case on the Jadavpur University crisis, expressed ire over the alleged “biased and one-sided” investigation by the Kolkata Police. The court had also directed the city police to register FIRs based on the complaints filed by the university students instead of just addressing the complaints filed by the Trinamool Congress-affiliated West Bengal College & University Professors’ Association (WBCUPA).

The fresh petition was filed by Uddipan Kundu, an activist of CPI-M’s student wing, the Students’ Federation of India (SFI). The matter is likely to be heard on Tuesday.

In the petition, Kundu has accused the police of “repeatedly” and “unnecessarily” summoning the university students in the name of an investigation.

He accused the police of harassing the students when the latter refused to hand over their mobile phones to the cops during the earlier interrogation of 7 March. Thereafter, Kundu alleged, the same students were summoned again by the cops for interrogation.