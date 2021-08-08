Fresh erosion started this morning along the banks of the Ganga in Birnagar in the Kaliachak-III Block. The swollen waters took away houses and agricultural land there, while authorities from the Farakka Barrage have started work on the embankment, it is learnt.

Local people, meanwhile alleged that the work to stop erosion by placing sandbags was very substandard, and this has triggered a political tug-of-war between the Trinamul Congress and the BJP.

According to sources, the block has been facing erosion at places like Lalutola, Bhimatola and now at Birnagar, where the river has so far swallowed almost 70 huts and 150 bighas of agricultural land. The people there are now looking for safer places and the Barrage authorities have started placing sandbags to stop further erosion.

“Erosion happens every year and only sandbags are used to stop it, which is not sufficient at all. This year also, the same thing is happening, and the work is of very low standards. We want a permanent solution to this,” Alif Shaikh, a local, said. According to the TMC district coordinator Dulal Sarkar, the Farakka Barrage authorities and the BJP were behind the work.

“Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and minister of state Sabina Yeasmin have been writing frequently about the issue to the Union Ministry, but in vain. The work has been very substandard and BJP is politicizing the issue,” Mr Sarkar said.

Sudipta Chatterjee, a member of the BJP state committee, on the other hand, said, “Erosion is a regular problem in Malda and the Barrage authorities are playing a good role. The erosion is a result of the change in the course of the Ganga and the Union Ministry is aware of that. The district administration is only paying visits, but they should arrange for relief materials. TMC should stop politics on this and the administration should play its role positively