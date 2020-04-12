A day after state chief secretary Rajiva Sinha announced that the state was inching towards implementing total lockdown in 9 to 10 places on the basis of hotspots identified so far, the Howrah district administration went into overdrive to seal off four places in the district identified as hotspots.

The administration went whole hog, warning people to stay indoors and not step out unless there is absolute necessity for buying essential items and medicines. The chief minister has said that markets selling groceries will remain open till 6pm.

Violation if any would be dealt with sternly in accordance with the Epidemic Act now in force. Sources close to the district administration said the four places that had been identified as hotspots in Howrah by the state administration are Parts of Howrah Maidan, Salkia, Mallik Phatak and a part of Dhulagarh, places where multiple active cases were identified.

State health department sources said the people of the four areas would now be subjected to rapid testing according to the ICMR advisory that has reached the state administration.

“Already four places had been sealed by Howrah city police. Once the full implementation gets underway, neither anyone from that particular area would be allowed to step out nor anyone from outside would be allowed to step in during this phase of total lockdown which is expected to continue for 14 days,” a highly placed source at the Howrah city police commissionerate said.

Meanwhile, as news spread that parts of Howrah have been identified as hotspots of the coronavirus, people came out in large numbers and went on a panic buying spree as police moved quickly to rein in the crowd. Priyabrata Roy, DC, Howrah City Police, said “Three wards under the Malipanchghora Police Station would be under total lockdown as part of the identified hotspots.”