Four drug peddlers arrested, 58 kg drugs recovered

Four youths of Murshidabad have been arrested by Asansol Durgapur Police Commissionerate (ADPC) and 57.471 kilograms of ganja have been seized from their possession.

The national highway-19 stretch is fast becoming a drug corridor for inter-state drug peddlers, who are often using this route and in recent times there have been several arrests and seizures in Asansol Sadar sub-division and Durgapur sub-division of West Burdwan district.

In the latest incident, yesterday afternoon Asansol North Police has arrested Sabir Sheikh (26) of Domkal, Sahabul Sheikh (19) of Raninagar police station area, Hasanur Jaman Mondal (29) of Sagarpara police station area, Sintu Sheikh (38) of same area of Murshidabad district.

Acting on a specific tip off, officers of Asansol north police under ADPC zeroed in on to the culprits near the Jhansi Rani Maidan, besides Asansol railway station and nabbed them. The huge quantity of ganja were kept in plastic containers.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that he smuggled the narcotics substances from Odisha and boarded a train from Dhanbad and came to Asansol station to deliver the next agent. An FIR has been lodged under section 20(b)(ii)(c)/25/29 of 1985 NDPS Act by Asansol North police station.

The investigating officer of this case, sub-inspector Aswini Kumar Mondal has sought 14 days police custody for the four accused for further investigations, but the court has granted only seven days.

There has been a huge seizure and arrests of drug peddlers in various police stations of ADPC since January this year.