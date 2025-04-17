Fortis hospital launches super-specialty lung failure clinic

Fortis Hospital, Anandapur has launched the dedicated lung failure clinic, a first-of-its-kind super-specialty outpatient service tailored to patients battling chronic and progressive respiratory conditions. The clinic will operate twice a month, aimed at improving the quality of life for patients living with long-standing respiratory illnesses such as COPD, interstitial lung disease, bronchiectasis, and chronic asthma.

The clinic will provide individualised and holistic care beyond conventional pharmacotherapy. The multidisciplinary clinic will offer support physiotherapy-based rehabilitation, diet counselling, and lifestyle management, thereby addressing every aspect of the patient’s condition.

Patients consulting the clinic will also undergo structured evaluation to determine eligibility for advanced care interventions, including lung transplant.

