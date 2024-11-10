Logo

# Bengal

Former CPM MLA faces internal committee probe

CPM’s Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) today interrogated former CPM MLA Tanmoy Bhattacharya on harassment allegations by a female journalist.

SNS | Kolkata | November 10, 2024 10:25 am

Tanmoy Bhattacharya (photo:X)

A journalist had accused former Tanmoy Bhattacharya of harassment. The CPM’s ICC is currently investigating these allegations. On Saturday, Mr Bhattacharya appeared at the party’s Alimuddin Street headquarters to respond to questions from the committee. Wearing a badge of Tilottama, he faced around ninety minutes of questioning from the three-member investigation team. Following the session, Bhattacharya stated that he had answered all the questions asked of him and reiterated that a malicious campaign was being planned against him.

After hearing Bhattacharya’s account, the investigation committee members planned to meet among themselves to discuss the matter. A committee member stated, “The ICC is an internal mechanism of the party. Today, we questioned Tanmoy Bhattacharya on various issues.”

