Former councillor, son arrested for forgery

The former councillor of ward 32 of Durgapur Municipal Corporation (DMC), Manas Roy and his son Abhranil Roy were arrested by Durgapur police last night allegedly for financial fraud and forgery. They have been put on two days police remand.

Avisekh Gupta, deputy commissioner of police (DCP), east of Asansol Durgapur Police Commissionerate (ADPC) said that the father-son duo were arrested last night and forwarded to Durgapur Court today on some specific charges. There is no political connection in the arrests, he added.

Since 2017 to 2022 he was the Trinamul Congress Councillor of ward 32 of DMC and used to stay in a house in Gopalmath area of Durgapur. There are allegations against him that he used to collect money and valuables using his political clout.

There are allegations against him that he and his son purchased computers, laptops, mobile phones and vehicles but did not pay. He also reportedly took money in the name of a Member of Parliament and a local minister.

One Manoj Kumar Shaw, a mobile shop owner of Benachity Bazar, lodged a complaint that in 2024 he had purchased cell phones worth Rs 1.92 lakh but did not pay the amount till date.

Laxman Ghorui, MLA of Durgapur West and BJP leader and district Congress president, Debesh Chakraborty both have demanded a high-level impartial probe in this case.

Uttam Mukherjee, vice-president of TMC said that a report will be placed to the party higher authorities and the apex committee will decide on this issue and take final decision.

The former councillor Manas Roy, while being taken to Durgapur court, today claimed that he is innocent and was framed.