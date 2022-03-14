Forensic experts collect Tuhina’s personal diary

On the eleventh day after the incident, government forensic experts visited the house of the Burdwan college girl who hanged herself inside her room after seeing a disturbing graffiti painted in front of the entrance of her house by the local councillor and his aides.

The graffiti depicted Tuhina Khatun ~ the victim girl ~ and her two sisters hanging from the branch of a tree. Tuhina had committed suicide by hanging the day the councillor, Bashir Ahmed Sheikh alias Badsha, was reelected from Ward no. 27 of the Burdwan Municipality area on 2 March. Tuhina’s sister Kuheli lodged an FIR against Badsha and his 13 aides. Though police arrested five persons including four women from the local Baburbagh locality, Badsha still remains at large, the police said.

One woman named in the FIR was arrested yesterday, the immediate next day after the Pradesh Congress President Adhir Chowdhury began hunger strike in Kolkata demanding a CBI probe into the incident.

A two-member forensic team inspected the bedroom of Tuhina this morning. They were accompanied by Sukhomoy Chakraborty, inspector -in-charge of Burdwan police station. Kuheli said: “The forensic experts collected Tuhina’s personal diary and noted the details of the 2 March incident.” She added: “We are expecting that the police would at least now initiate action against Badsha.”

Tuhina Khatun and her family members were supporters of the ruling Trinamul Congress but they had opposed further nomination of Badsha. They instead had advocated the candidature of Muktar Mia from their ward no. 27, which the party however shot down. After being re-nominated, Badsha painted the graffiti mocking at the ‘failure’ of the sisters to get his rival named as the party candidate.