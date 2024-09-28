Logo

# Bengal

For jerk-free journey

Putting efforts to enable jerk-free journeys to passengers, the engineering department of the Howrah division, under the Eastern Railway, corrected 24, 24 forced layout of points and crossings over the division in four months.

Statesman News Service | Kolkata | September 28, 2024 7:07 am

Department of Eastern Railway (photo:Facebook)

According to the ER, the forced layout correction will rectify the layout of points and crossings by smoothing curves and strengthening lines which lead to jerk-free journey experience and higher speed of trains through the yard concerned.

After careful planning and survey, the department identified 13 key yards for rectification and with further studies, the number has been extended to 24 layouts across 14 different yards. These yards include Dankuni, Barddhaman, Talit, Howrah, Bandel, Khana, Bandel, Cheragram, Janai Road, Jaugram, Guskara, Chuchura etc., which have much complex yard layout and high frequency of train movement.

