Folk artists engaged by government to spread awareness on dengue prevention

Considering the sudden increase of dengue cases, the district administration has assigned folk artists to spread the message on prevention measures through mass awareness campaigns in the localities.

Kalna and Katwa sub-divisions of East Burdwan have recorded the maximum number of dengue patients, like previous years, said senior district healthcare administration officials. In August and September 245 and 206 dengue cases were reported. Most of the fever patients hailed from the rural blocks of Kalna sub-division, where the tally is 299. The rural areas recorded 483 patients against 556 total cases. Besides, the Burdwan Municipality area detected 65 patients.

“Since the beginning of monsoon this year, dengue cases were increasing fast in three blocks of Kalna – Purbasthali-1, 2 and Kalna-1, but now the cases are almost under control,” said Biswanath Roy, public health karmadhyaksha of the East Burdwan zilla parishad. The district healthcare authorities have intensified tests, besides continued fogging arrangement especially in Purbasthali localities. Deputy CMOH-II, Dr Subarna Goswami said, “The physicians across the state run healthcare centres here have been provided with dengue combat training. We’ve adequate medicines in stock. The situation seems to be nearly under control. The block administration has been told to scale up awareness campaigns. Puja organisers are instructed to fill up surface holes caused during pandal erection to prevent mosquito breeding.”

The district authorities meanwhile have engaged 200 folk artists for awareness campaigns. They are distributing leaflets containing awareness and preventive measures. Folk performers Monideepa Majumdar and Palash Hazra said, “Besides performing awareness songs in the localities, we are also visiting the puja organisers and providing them awareness campaign materials.” The performers are paid Rs 1,000 as honorarium, the officials said.