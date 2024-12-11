Fog blankets north Bengal disrupting travel & daily life

Dense fog enveloped the entire north Bengal region early this morning, significantly affecting normal life. With winter tightening its grip, the cold conditions combined with low visibility have created challenges for residents and travellers alike.

Train services across the region have been severely delayed due to the heavy fog, leaving passengers stranded at various stations. Meanwhile, air travel has also been disrupted. At Bagdogra Airport, several flights faced operational difficulties as dense fog reduced visibility, making it unsafe for aircraft to land or take off on schedule.

Reports indicate that at least 10 flights were unable to land at Bagdogra on time, causing inconvenience to passengers. Many travellers were seen waiting anxiously, as the foggy conditions disrupted their plans.

Advertisement

The weather department has forecasted that the dense fog is likely to persist for the next couple of days, urging commuters and travelers to remain cautious. Authorities are working to minimize disruptions, but normalcy may take some time to return as the region braces for more chilly days ahead.