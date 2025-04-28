Five Bangladeshi nationals pushed back for illegal infiltration: Assam CM

Five Bangladeshi nationals were arrested and later pushed back to the neighbouring country for illegally entering the Indian territory, crossing the international border in Assam, said Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday.

The incident happened in Dhubri district, and in a joint operation between state police and BSF, Bangladeshi infiltrators were caught along the international border.

Taking to X, Sarma wrote, “In a joint operation, @Dhubri_Police and @BSF_India apprehended 5 illegal infiltrators from Bangladesh and promptly deported them. Through vigilant and coordinated efforts, Assam reaffirms its zero-tolerance policy against unlawful entry.”

The arrested individuals have been identified as Roni Seikh, Rinki Seikh, Yasin Seikh and two kids.

Earlier, the Chief Minister said: “We have put the security forces on high alert at the international border following the unrest in Bangladesh to check infiltration. The police have detected a good number of illegal immigrants on a daily basis along the international border; however, no Hindu infiltrator from Bangladesh was arrested in the last five months.”

Sarma argued that the Hindu community people immigrated from Bangladesh 30 or 40 years ago, and the rest of the people have been living in the neighbouring country for different reasons. “Most of the Hindu community people who had the desire to cross the border and come to India had come here 30 or 40 years ago. The rest of the minority people have been living in Bangladesh despite facing large-scale atrocities in the neighbouring country. I guess they have their own reasons for staying there – maybe a love for the soil or patriotism towards Bangladesh,” he said.

Sarma also stated that the Bangladeshi infiltration spiked up in the last few months due to the collapse of the textile industry in the neighbouring country, leaving many jobless there. He stated that the economy of Bangladesh has collapsed due to unrest, and the majority of the community people were more affected than the minority section.

“So far, we have arrested around 1000 Bangladeshi people in the last few months. They were pushed back immediately after their arrest,” said the Chief Minister. He also attributed the illegal infiltration to incentives offered by a few textile industry owners in India.