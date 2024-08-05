Fishing trawler capsizes in Bay of Bengal; all 14 fishermen rescued

A fishing trawler, carrying 14 fishermen who had set out from Patharpratima, capsized this morning in the Bay of Bengal after encountering rough seas. Fortunately, all the fishermen were rescued. The incident occurred near Bagher Char Island when sudden rough waves overwhelmed the trawler, causing it to overturn.

On Sunday morning, the trawler named ‘FB Dashabhuja’ had departed from Patharpratima’s jetty to fish. Near Bagher Char Island, the waves were particularly strong, causing the trawler to capsize and submerge quickly, with all 14 fishermen falling into the sea. Another trawler named ‘Ma Lakshmi’ was nearby and successfully rescued the fishermen, bringing them safely back to shore. However, the trawler itself remains missing.

Due to a low-pressure system, it has been raining in South Bengal for the past few days, causing water levels in various rivers to rise. The low-pressure system is currently situated over Jharkhand, where rain has led to water being released from dams, raising the threat of flooding in Bengal. The weather department had issued a warning for fishermen recently, advising against going deep into the sea due to winds that could reach speeds of 40 to 50 kms per hour. This warning was lifted recently, after which the fishermen from Patharpratima set out to fish.

