Fish die after pond water poisoned

A poor couple, Sanatan Majhi and his wife Mamata from Pundhahit village, under Kumarganj gram panchayat in Goghat earned their livelihood by fish farming. Today, in the morning they were shocked to find hundreds of dead fish floating in the water. The couple in distress broke down into tears.

Sanatan Majhi said, “It is beyond my imagination that someone can be so cruel to poison the pond water to kill all the fish to ruin us. I am not aware of having any enemy who can inflict a massive loss on us in this inhuman manner.

Sanatan added, “I took a loan of nearly Rs 2 lakh for fish farming. I have to repay the loan by the end of this year but I have lost all the fish. I am ruined. I have no agricultural land, and have no other source to repay the loan amount. I have to beg now. I request the local administration to help me with some compensation amount.

The Kumarganj TMC president Anjan Ghosh assured to be at the side of the family in great distress. “I have informed the panchayat pradhan and the BDO, they have also assured me to help the couple. Steps are being taken to provide the benefits of state government beneficiary schemes for fish breeding and fish farming so that the affected couple can again give a new start to their fish farming.”