Rajendra Singh (56), a resident of Akuria para near Old Station under ward number 31 of Asansol Municipal Corporation (AMC) died due to dengue at a private super speciality hospital in Durgapur. A team of experts of the health department of Asansol Municipal Corporation (AMC) led by Dipak Ganguly visited the ward today and interacted with the locals. On 23 November, Rajendra Singh has been admitted at ESI Hospital in Asansol with high fever.

As his condition worsened he was shifted to a private super speciality hospital in Durgapur on 2 December. His platelet count came down to less than 80,000. Mr. Dipak Singh, his son, claimed that his father would have survived if the disease has been diagnosed on proper time.

“ The doctors told us that he was suffering from pneumonia, but on 6 December the hospital authorities confirmed that he is suffering from dengue. At around 5.30 p.m. yesterday he passed away.” This is the first death due to dengue in Asansol Municipal Corporation area this year. According to Mr. Dipak Ganguly, so far in this year about 107 people fell sick with dengue in the civic area and all of them have recovered fully.

Out of them 30 patients have come from the neighbouring state of Jharkhand. A medical team went today to collect blood samples in ward number 31. Mr. Dilip Mali, councillor of ward number 31 claimed that the drains have been cleared regularly by the civic body. The civic authorities will be submitting a detail report on the issue to the state health department. A few years ago, a central government study report stated that Asansol and Dhanbad are the two of the most dirtiest cities in the country. The death due to dengue has created a stir in Asansol already.