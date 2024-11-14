Fire engulfs shanties at Lord’s Crossing in S Kolkata

A massive fire broke out in the shanties near Lord’s crossing this afternoon. Sixteen fire engines were pressed into service. The fire started at the Sandhyabazar at Lord’s crossing. Initial reports suggested that the fire originated from a market area behind Lord’s crossing, as suspected by firefighters. Fire was brought under control after more than two hours.

Barely a day has passed since the devastating fire in Kalikapur and now, on Wednesday afternoon, the massive fire has erupted near Lord’s crossing in south Kolkata. The flames were so intense that firefighters have faced difficulties to reach the source of the fire. The market is lined with shanties, and the fire has quickly spread in the densely populated area.

Initially, local residents tried to extinguish the fire, but it kept spreading due to inflammable materials. At first, 10 fire engines reached the scene, and later, 6 more were deployed, totaling 16, working to control the blaze. The fire led to traffic congestion in the area, with the Jadavpur Traffic Guard attempting to manage it. Firefighters reported difficulties in containing the fire due to the congested area. Residents have been evacuated to safer places, but shanty dwellers have broken down in tears. When the fire first started, locals tried to put it out, and shortly afterward, 10 fire engines arrived, followed by 6 more. Police from the Jadavpur station are also at the scene, along with Kolkata Municipal Corporation’s member, mayor-in-council and MLA Debashis Kumar. It has been reported that there are many small shanty shops in the market, one of which may have contained flammable items.

After the fire broke out, several explosions were also heard. Rows of shanty shops were burnt, many completely gutted, as the fire spread rapidly. As a result, some permanent shops, along the sidewalk, have also been partially damaged.

Locals alleged that there was a delay in the fire brigade’s arrival, though MMiC KMC Debashis Kumar refuted the charges saying the fire was brought under control quickly. He also assured that the state government would support the affected people.