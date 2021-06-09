Fire broke out at a multistoried building in central Kolkata’s Park Street area on Tuesday afternoon, officials said. Four fire tenders were fighting the blaze at the fourth floor of Apeejay House, they said. Twelve fire engines were rushed to the spot to douse the blaze at the building.

No injuries or casualties of any kind were reported. The fire originated from the server room of a pharma company on the fifth floor of the building which is a landmark structure in the area with several offices.

As the restrictions on movement continues in the state, almost all the offices in the building were closed and there was no one on that floor when the fire was first spotted this afternoon. However, employees of a bank, located on another floor of the building were evacuated immediately. As the blaze had started on the fifth floor and there were fears of the shooting flames spreading to the adjacent offices, the windows were broken to fight the inferno.

Twelve engines including a hydraulic ladder were pressed into service to douse the blaze.Clouds of smoke billowing from the windows of the building triggered panic but a proper firefighting system managed to keep losses to a minimum.

The incident brought the state Fire and Emergency Services department minister, Sujit Bose and the chairman of board of administrators of KMC, Firhad Hakim, to the spot of fire.

“The fire had started in an office but there was nobody. Therefore, there have been no injuries to anyone. The cause of fire is yet to be ascertained,” said Hakim. According to the officials of the fire department, the blaze was brought under control at around 4.15pm.