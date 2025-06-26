Fire audit: KMC lens on private markets in the city

After the massive fire that engulfed the British-era market at Orphangunge market in Kidderpore, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation is now emphasising fire audits at privately-owned markets in the city.

Major fires occurring at different pockets of Kolkata and its adjoining areas have become a cause of concern not only for the citizens but also the councillors of the municipal corporation. From councillors of opposition parties to the ruling party, the monthly meeting at the KMC headquarters today echoed with fire safety concerns from the people’s representatives, who raised questions and also gave proposals to prevent the occurrences of infernos. Replying to the queries and proposals, mayor Firhad Hakim also said that the fire incidents, particularly at privately-owned congested places, were a “cause of concern” for the civic body.

Given the situation, the KMC is now focussing on markets that are privately-owned. The civic body has also sent notices to the owners of these markets. As a result, the owners of Jadubabur Bazar in Bhawanipore held a meeting with the KMC officials at the headquarters. The market stakeholders, who are about 52 in numbers, have been asked to look after the upkeep of the market and make arrangements for fire safety. As informed by the mayor, the civic body is to instal deep tube wells, wherever possible, for making water available during fire fighting. Mr Hakim also urged the councillors to show participation and talk to the owners of private markets in their respective areas about ensuring fire safety arrangements.

During the House, the mayor also refuted the claims of fire engines arriving without fuel at the site of fire at Kidderpore market. As reiterated by the mayor, the vehicles had to face immense difficulties in reaching the proper site of fire as there were bamboos, as a part of encroachments near the market.